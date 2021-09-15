Wedneday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed SS Amed Rosario on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP J.C. Mdjia to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Transfered RHP Rafael Montero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Robel Garcia for assignment then put on waivers. Reinstated INF Taylor Jones and RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL then optioned to Sugar land (Triple-A West). Sent C Jason Castro to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Recalled RHP Josh James from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Mike Minor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 13. Transferred LHP Richard Loveland from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12. Selected the contract of LHP Gabe Speier from Omaha and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed OF Jo Adell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 12.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Willie Calhoun from the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Merrill Kelly from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tyler Gilbert on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 13. Transferred RHP Kevin Ginkel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Jose Peraza from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Connor Brogdon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to September 13.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Vince Velasquez on a minor league contract. Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Nolin from suspension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived F Trevon Scott.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced the hiring of David Fizdale and John Lucas III as assistant coaches.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Juancho Hernangomez to Boston in exchange for Gs Carsen Edwards, Chris Dunn and a draft consideration. Waived C Marc Gasol.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Justin Robinson to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Jordan Mclaughlin.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Paul Watson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Danny Isidora, Bryan Witzmann and DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acivated G John Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Waived TE Jake Butt frpom the retirement list. Released LB Jerrell Freeman from the suspended list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Signed WR Trenton Irwin and S Sean Davis to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Released WR Sage Suratt from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson. Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold to the practice squad. Released CB Antonio Phillips from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G/T Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Gerald McCoy and OL Denzelle Good on injured reserve. Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad. Released DB Madre Harper from the practice squad. Signed DT Damion Square and G Jordan Simmons.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Maurice French to the practice squad. Placed WR Joe Reed on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Jordan Miller and C Austin Reiter to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived DB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. Placed T Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Larmarcus Joyner on injured reserve. Promoted S Jarrod Wilson and OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Elijah Hkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad. Signed P Thomas Morstead and LB B.J. Goodson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from Baltimore.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. Promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Washington to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Randy Bullock from the practcie squad to the active roster. Placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve. Signed TE Tommy Hudson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named John Ferguson assistant general manager and general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F J.D. Dudek to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCPILNARY COMMITTEE — Fined New York City FC MF Alfredo Morales an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City MF Tommy McNamara an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England.

FC CINCINNATI — Waived G Cody Cropper.

LOS ANGELES FC — Added G Greg Ranjitsingh from the MLS pool for tonight’s game against Austin FC.

