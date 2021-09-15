Wedneday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated LHP Sean Nolin from suspension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded F Juancho Hernangomez to Boston in exchange for Gs Carsen Edwards, Chris Dunn and a draft consideration.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Justin Robinson to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Jordan Mclaughlin.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLs Danny Isidora, Bryan Witzmann and DL Mike Pennel to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acivated G John Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Signed WR Trenton Irwin and S Sean Davis to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Adam Shaheen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named John Ferguson assistant general manager and general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tyler Bozak to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCPILNARY COMMITTEE — Fined New York City FC MF Alfredo Morales an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England. Fined New York City MF Tommy McNamara an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on September 11 against New England.

FC CINCINNATI — Waived G Cody Cropper.

