Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RH Randy Arozarena on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Josh Lowe from Durham. Designated RHP David hess for assignment. Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Colton Welker and RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the paternity list. Optioned INF Joshua Fuentes to Albuquerque.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Trenton Cannon. Placed RB Justice Hill on injured reserve. Released S Jordan Richards. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell and DT Reginald Mckenzie to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Noah Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Aaron Patrick to the practice squad. Released K/P Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Placed T Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RT Brian O’Neill to a multi-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F patrick Bajkov to a standard player contract.

COLLEGE

FISHER — Named Manny Delcarmen assistant baseball coach.

