On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Reinstated RHP Joe Jimenez from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Jameson Taillon to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Breyvic Valera on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith from suspension.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Edgar Santana on the paternity list. Placed RHP Touki Toussaint on the bereavement list. Selected the contract of LHP Dylan Lee from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tejay Antone from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Designated RHP R.J. Alaniz for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Cs Johnny Hamilton and Jahlil Okafor, G A.J. Lawson and G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. Promoted RB Damarea Crockett from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted CB Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve. Signed K Ryan Santoso to the practice squad.

        Read more: Sports News

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Jonotthan Harrison and OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Williams from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Robert Thomas to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired and signed D Patrick McNally from Wheeling in exchange for future considerations.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
SOCCER
USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Emmanuel Ledesma.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge