Wednesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Jahmai Jones and RHP Konner Wade from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo. Reinstated RHP Joe Jimenez from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Jameson Taillon to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Aramis Garcia.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Breyvic Valera on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith from the suspended list.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Edgar Santana on the paternity list. Placed RHP Touki Toussaint on the bereavement list. Selected the contract of LHP Dylan Lee from Gwinnett (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tejay Antone from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Designated RHP R.J. Alaniz for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF A.J. Pollock from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF Travis Jankowski from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon outright to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released RHP Jake Arrieta.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Scott Kazmir from Sacramento (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State Govenor Joe Lacob an undisclosed amout for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Cs Johnny Hamilton and Jahlil Okafor, G A.J. Lawson and G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised the fourth-year option on G Coby White and third-year option on F Patrick Williams.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Denzel Valentine.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Justin James to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Colton Hill to the practice squad. Placed LB Keanu Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. Promoted RB Damarea Crockett from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad. Signed LB Micah Kiser.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted CB Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve. Signed K Ryan Santoso to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve. Signed CB Nevin Lawson.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jackson Barton. Released LB Marquel Lee.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Jonotthan Harrison and OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Williams from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB B.J. Goodson on the reserve/retired list. Signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan matthews from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Naquan Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Robert Thomas to a two-year contract. Named Peter Chiarelli vice president of hockey operations and Ken Hitchcock coaching consultant and Dave Taylor senior advisor to hockey operations.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired and signed D Patrick McNally from Wheeling in exchange for future considerations.

SOCCER USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Emmanuel Ledesma.

