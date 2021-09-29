Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ryan from the family medical emergency/bereavement list. Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs and RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed RHPs Matt Dallas and Brady Dragmire on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Michael Porter Jr. to a rookie scale extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted CB Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Activated DLB Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve. Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, Michal Menet and CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DLs Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve to practice.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve to practice.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve to practice

NEW YORK JETS — Designated Ss Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OT Zach Banner to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated DT Maurice Hurst and CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Buster Skrine.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reaserve. Designated LB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Designated S Brady Breeze and WR Marcus Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Released D Simon Kubicek. Assigned D Max Wannere to Junior Club Moose Jaw (WHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Justin Richards to Hartford (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Colton Kehler to a standard player contract.

