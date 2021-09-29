Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Chicago White Sox INF Tim Anderson for 3 games and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the on-field incident with the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 27.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LF Danny Santana and RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh James to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with CF Michael A. Taylor to a two-year extension.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Taylor Ward from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Packy Naughton was to Salt Lake retroactive to Sept. 28.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ryan from the family medical emergency/bereavement list. Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Andrew Heaney to the Florida Complex League. Reinstated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Barnes and signed him to a major league contract and activated him for tonight’s game. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Announced INF Jake Lamb has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Trent Giambrone from Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LF Billy McKinney to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated INF Albert Pujols from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Devin Williams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated INF/OF Tim Lopes for assignment. Sent 1B Rowdy Tellez sent to Nashville on rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-Day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Preston Mattingly director of player development.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs and RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed RHPs Matt Dallas and Brady Dragmire on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Michael Porter Jr. to a rookie scale extension.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Deividas Sirvydis.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant and F Johnny O’Bryant.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced Las Vegas Raider’s DT Gerald McCoy suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted CB Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Activated DLB Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve. Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, Michal Menet and CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad. Signed CB Antonio Hamilton. Placed DB Charles Washington on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DLs Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve to practice.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G/Cs Harry Crider and javon Patterson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve. Released WR Matt Cole, T Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from the practice squad. Signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated Ss Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux and T Casey Tucker to the practice squad. Promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OT Zach Banner to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted LB Jamir Jones to the active roster from waivers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated DT Maurice Hurst and CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Buster Skrine.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve. Designated LB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Richard Sherman.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Designated S Brady Breeze and WR Marcus Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Devonte Williams and DB Mike Hampton from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Released D Simon Kubicek. Assigned D Max Wannere to Junior Club Moose Jaw (WHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Justin Richards to Hartford (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Colton Kehler to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Issiar Drame for the remainder or the season with an option for next season.

