Wells accounts for 4 TDs as Marshall rolls past NC Central

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 11:33 pm
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Grant Wells accounted for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Marshall defeated North Carolina Central 44-10 on Saturday night.

Wells completed 31 of 40 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He opened the scoring with a 10-yard run then threw touchdowns passes to Talik Keaton twice and another to Rasheen Ali as the Thundering Herd (2-0) took a 30-7 halftime lead.

The Eagles’ lone touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from Davius Richard to Mookie Collier in the second quarter. NC Central was held to 177 yards and just nine first downs.

Marshall’s 700 yards total offense came with 463 passing and another 237 rushing. The lofty total got a big boost from a 99-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive after the Herd recovered a fumble at their own 1-yard line.

Ali, who scored four touchdowns in his freshman debut a week ago, added 45 yards on the ground.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

