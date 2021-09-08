Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White expected to start for the Dodgers against Cardinals

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (14-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

The Cardinals are 35-32 on their home turf. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .355.

The Dodgers are 42-28 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 196 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the club with 30, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-2. Alex Vesia earned his third victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. J.A. Happ registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 149 hits and has 83 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 78 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .216 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

        Read more: Sports News

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), David Price: (arm), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire