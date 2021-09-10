Trending:
White Sox activate RHP Lance Lynn from IL

September 10, 2021 7:45 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Lynn had been sidelined by right knee inflammation. The 34-year-old Lynn is slated to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert got his first big league win Tuesday night at Oakland, pitching five innings of one-run ball in Chicago’s 6-3 victory.

Lynn was acquired in a trade with Texas in December. He is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 24 starts in his first season with the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Lynn last pitched for Chicago on Aug. 28, allowing seven runs in five innings in a 7-0 loss to the Cubs.

