Sports News

White Sox recall RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 9:42 pm
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The AL Central-leading White Sox begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday night, and Lambert reportedly will start the series opener.

Right-hander Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster. The reliever is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 33 appearances with Chicago this year.

The 26-year-old Lambert is making his third big league start — all coming this year. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the White Sox this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

