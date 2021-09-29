Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar.

Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after starting the night in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Whitecaps didn’t have a shot on goal. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save on a deflected ball.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time