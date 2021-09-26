Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|88
|67
|.568
|_
|New York
|88
|67
|.568
|_
|Toronto
|86
|69
|.555
|2
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|3
|Oakland
|84
|71
|.542
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|_
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|5½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments