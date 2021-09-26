On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 88 67 .568 _
New York 88 67 .568 _
Toronto 86 69 .555 2
Seattle 85 70 .548 3
Oakland 84 71 .542 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 _
St. Louis 86 69 .555 _
Philadelphia 81 75 .519

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Sports News

