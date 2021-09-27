On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 3:59 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 89 67 .571 _
Boston 88 68 .564 _
Toronto 87 69 .558 1
Seattle 86 70 .551 2
Oakland 85 71 .545 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (O’Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 _
St. Louis 87 69 .558 _
Cincinnati 81 75 .519 6
Philadelphia 81 75 .519 6

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (O’Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

