Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|_
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|1
|Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|2
|Oakland
|85
|71
|.545
|3
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (O’Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|_
|Cincinnati
|81
|75
|.519
|6
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|6
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (O’Brien 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
