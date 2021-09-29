Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|Boston
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|88
|70
|.557
|1
|Toronto
|88
|70
|.557
|1
|Oakland
|85
|73
|.538
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|_
|y-St. Louis
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|76
|.519
|6½
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
