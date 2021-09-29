Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 9:23 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 90 68 .570 _
Boston 89 69 .563 _
Seattle 88 70 .557 1
Toronto 88 70 .557 1
Oakland 85 73 .538 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 _
y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 _
Cincinnati 82 76 .519

y-clinched wild card

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time