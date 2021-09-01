Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Boston
|75
|59
|.560
|_
|Oakland
|73
|59
|.553
|1
|Seattle
|71
|62
|.534
|3½
|Toronto
|69
|62
|.527
|4½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Seattle 4, Houston 0
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|84
|49
|.632
|_
|San Diego
|71
|62
|.534
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|63
|.530
|½
|St. Louis
|68
|63
|.519
|2
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments