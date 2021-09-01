On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 76 56 .576 _
Boston 75 59 .560 _
Oakland 73 59 .553 1
Seattle 71 62 .534
Toronto 69 62 .527

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

L.A. Angels 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Houston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 10-7) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 84 49 .632 _
San Diego 71 62 .534 _
Cincinnati 71 63 .530 ½
St. Louis 68 63 .519 2
Philadelphia 68 64 .515
New York 65 67 .492

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

