Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|_
|Boston
|76
|59
|.563
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|1½
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|3½
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 1, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8, Oakland 6
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|.632
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|_
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|½
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
___
