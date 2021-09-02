On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 4:51 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 77 56 .579 _
Boston 76 59 .563 _
Oakland 74 60 .552
Seattle 72 62 .537
Toronto 70 62 .530

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 1, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Francisco 84 49 .632 _
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 _
San Diego 71 63 .530 ½
Philadelphia 68 64 .515
St. Louis 68 64 .515
New York 65 67 .492

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

___

