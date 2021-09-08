Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|60
|.565
|_
|Boston
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|2
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|2½
|Oakland
|74
|64
|.536
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7
Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|66
|.529
|_
|San Diego
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|67
|.514
|2
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|3½
|St. Louis
|69
|68
|.504
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments