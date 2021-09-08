Trending:
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 6:01 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 78 60 .565 _
Boston 79 62 .560 _
Toronto 75 62 .547 2
Seattle 76 64 .543
Oakland 74 64 .536

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 7

Houston 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 8-9), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 88 51 .633 _
Cincinnati 74 66 .529 _
San Diego 73 65 .529 _
Philadelphia 71 67 .514 2
New York 70 69 .504
St. Louis 69 68 .504

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

