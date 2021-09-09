Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|New York
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|1½
|Seattle
|76
|64
|.543
|2½
|Oakland
|75
|64
|.540
|3
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Houston 5
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|_
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|1
|Philadelphia
|71
|68
|.511
|3
|St. Louis
|71
|68
|.511
|3
|New York
|70
|70
|.500
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
