On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 4:13 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 80 62 .563 _
New York 78 61 .561 _
Toronto 76 62 .551
Seattle 76 64 .543
Oakland 75 64 .540 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 88 53 .624 _
San Diego 74 65 .532 _
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 1
Philadelphia 71 68 .511 3
St. Louis 71 68 .511 3
New York 70 70 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida