Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|Toronto
|80
|63
|.559
|_
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|2½
|Seattle
|77
|65
|.542
|2½
Saturday’s Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|90
|53
|.629
|_
|San Diego
|74
|67
|.525
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|½
|St. Louis
|73
|69
|.514
|1½
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|3
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|4
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
