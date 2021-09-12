On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:03 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 81 64 .559 _
Toronto 80 63 .559 _
New York 79 63 .556 ½
Oakland 77 65 .542
Seattle 77 65 .542

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 90 53 .629 _
San Diego 74 67 .525 _
Cincinnati 75 69 .521 ½
St. Louis 73 69 .514
Philadelphia 72 71 .503 3
New York 71 72 .497 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

