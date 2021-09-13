Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|3
|Seattle
|77
|66
|.538
|3
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Texas 4, Oakland 3
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|91
|53
|.632
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|_
|San Diego
|74
|68
|.521
|_
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|½
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|2½
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|3½
___
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
