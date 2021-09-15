On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 4:10 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 81 64 .559 _
Toronto 81 64 .559 _
Boston 82 65 .558 _
Seattle 78 67 .538 3
Oakland 77 67 .535

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 93 53 .637 _
St. Louis 75 69 .521 _
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 ½
San Diego 74 70 .514 1
Philadelphia 72 72 .500 3
New York 72 74 .493 4

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

___

