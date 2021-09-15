Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|Toronto
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|Boston
|82
|65
|.558
|_
|Seattle
|78
|67
|.538
|3
|Oakland
|77
|67
|.535
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 10, Oakland 7
Boston 8, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|53
|.637
|_
|St. Louis
|75
|69
|.521
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|70
|.517
|½
|San Diego
|74
|70
|.514
|1
|Philadelphia
|72
|72
|.500
|3
|New York
|72
|74
|.493
|4
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments