Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:05 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 86 65 .570 _
Toronto 84 65 .564 _
New York 83 67 .553
Oakland 82 67 .550 2
Seattle 80 69 .537 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _
St. Louis 79 69 .534 _
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 3
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 3
San Diego 76 73 .510

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

