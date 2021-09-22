Trending:
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:36 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 87 65 .572 _
New York 86 67 .562 _
Toronto 85 67 .559 ½
Oakland 82 69 .543 3
Seattle 82 69 .543 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _
St. Louis 82 69 .543 _
Cincinnati 78 74 .513
Philadelphia 78 74 .513

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

