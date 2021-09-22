Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|87
|65
|.572
|_
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|½
|Oakland
|82
|69
|.543
|3
|Seattle
|82
|69
|.543
|3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|4½
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|4½
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
