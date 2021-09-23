On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 4:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 88 65 .575 _
New York 86 67 .562 _
Toronto 85 67 .559 ½
Seattle 83 69 .546
Oakland 82 70 .539

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 97 55 .638 _
St. Louis 82 69 .543 _
Cincinnati 78 74 .513
Philadelphia 78 74 .513

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

