Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|_
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|½
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|2½
|Oakland
|82
|70
|.539
|3½
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|55
|.638
|_
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|_
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|4½
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|4½
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
