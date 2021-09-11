On Air: This Just In
Williams leads Central Connecticut past Wagner in NEC opener

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 7:18 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons’ 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier’s 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Williams hit Jiovany Pierre with a 6-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Hosier stretched the Seahawks’ lead to 13-7 with a 38-yard field goal at the 9:23 mark of the third quarter. Williams answered on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and a 14-13 lead. Williams stretched the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-13 with 11:01 left in the game, needing just four plays to go 70 yards, culminating with a 34-yard scoring strike to Everett Wormley.

Jaalon Frazier pulled Wagner within 21-19 with 5:34 left to play on an 18-yard TD pass to Jayvin Little, but the two-point try failed. Hosier missed a 43-yard go-ahead field goal try for the Seahawks with 1:11 remaining.

