WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|New York
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
|Washington
|10
|16
|.385
|10½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|14
|Indiana
|6
|19
|.240
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|17
|.370
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 85, Washington 75
Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72
Minnesota 74, New York 66
Phoenix 103, Chicago 83
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments