WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
Chicago 14 13 .519 7
New York 11 17 .393 10½
Washington 10 16 .385 10½
Atlanta 6 19 .240 14
Indiana 6 19 .240 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
Minnesota 16 9 .640
x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3
Dallas 11 15 .423 8
Los Angeles 10 17 .370

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 85, Washington 75

Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72

Minnesota 74, New York 66

Phoenix 103, Chicago 83

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

