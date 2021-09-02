Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
Chicago 14 13 .519 7
New York 11 17 .393 10½
Washington 10 16 .385 10½
Indiana 6 19 .240 14
Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
x-Minnesota 17 9 .654 2
x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3
Dallas 12 15 .444
Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57

Dallas 72, Atlanta 68

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.

