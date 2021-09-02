WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|New York
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
|Washington
|10
|16
|.385
|10½
|Indiana
|6
|19
|.240
|14
|Atlanta
|6
|20
|.231
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|2
|x-Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|x-Phoenix
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Dallas
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57
Dallas 72, Atlanta 68
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.
