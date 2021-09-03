On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
Chicago 14 14 .500
Washington 10 16 .385 10½
New York 11 18 .379 11
Indiana 6 19 .240 14
Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 7 .741
x-Seattle 19 10 .655 2
x-Minnesota 17 9 .654
x-Phoenix 16 10 .615
Dallas 12 15 .444 8
Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Dallas 72, Atlanta 68

Seattle 85, New York 75

Las Vegas 90, Chicago 83

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire