WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Washington
|10
|17
|.370
|11
|Atlanta
|7
|20
|.259
|14
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|x-Minnesota
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|x-Seattle
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Dallas
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 92, Las Vegas 84
Atlanta 69, Dallas 64
Monday’s Games
Phoenix 86, Indiana 81
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
