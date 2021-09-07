WNBA Glance

On Air: Federal Insights
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 21 6 .778
x-Chicago 15 14 .517 7
New York 11 18 .379 11
Washington 10 17 .370 11
Atlanta 7 20 .259 14
Indiana 6 21 .222 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
x-Minnesota 18 9 .667
x-Seattle 19 10 .655
x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2
Dallas 12 16 .429 8
Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Phoenix 86, Indiana 81

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

