WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Washington
|10
|18
|.357
|12
|Atlanta
|7
|20
|.259
|14½
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1
|x-Minnesota
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Dallas
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 83, Dallas 56
Seattle 105, Washington 71
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
