On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 22 6 .786
x-Chicago 15 14 .517
New York 11 18 .379 11½
Washington 10 18 .357 12
Atlanta 7 20 .259 14½
Indiana 6 21 .222 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
x-Seattle 20 10 .667 1
x-Minnesota 18 9 .667
x-Phoenix 18 10 .643 2
Dallas 12 17 .414
Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 83, Dallas 56

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Seattle 105, Washington 71

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire