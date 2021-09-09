WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|12
|Washington
|10
|18
|.357
|12½
|Atlanta
|7
|21
|.250
|15½
|Indiana
|6
|21
|.222
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Minnesota
|18
|10
|.643
|2½
|Dallas
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|19
|.345
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 76, Atlanta 75
Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 75, Los Angeles 57
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
