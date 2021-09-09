Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 23 6 .793
x-Chicago 15 14 .517 8
New York 11 18 .379 12
Washington 10 18 .357 12½
Atlanta 7 21 .250 15½
Indiana 6 21 .222 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Seattle 20 10 .667
x-Phoenix 19 10 .655 2
x-Minnesota 18 10 .643
Dallas 12 17 .414 9
Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 76, Atlanta 75

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 75, Los Angeles 57

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ