WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9
Washington 12 18 .400 12
New York 11 19 .367 13
Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½
Indiana 6 22 .214 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Seattle 20 10 .667
x-Minnesota 19 10 .655 2
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633
x-Dallas 13 17 .433
Los Angeles 10 19 .345 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 77, New York 76

Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67

Sunday’s Games

Washington 79, Chicago 71

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

