WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9
Washington 12 18 .400 12
New York 11 19 .367 13
Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½
Indiana 6 23 .207 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724
x-Minnesota 20 10 .667
x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633
x-Dallas 13 17 .433
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 79, Chicago 71

Minnesota 90, Indiana 80

Los Angeles 81, Seattle 53

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

