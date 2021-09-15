WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|9
|Washington
|12
|18
|.400
|12
|New York
|11
|19
|.367
|13
|Atlanta
|8
|22
|.267
|16
|Indiana
|6
|24
|.200
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|2
|x-Seattle
|20
|11
|.645
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|11
|.633
|3
|x-Dallas
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Los Angeles
|11
|19
|.367
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 85, Indiana 78
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments