On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 25 6 .806
x-Chicago 15 15 .500
Washington 12 18 .400 12½
New York 11 20 .355 14
Atlanta 8 22 .267 16½
Indiana 6 24 .200 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
x-Seattle 20 11 .645
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
x-Dallas 13 18 .419
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 98, New York 69

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations