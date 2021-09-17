WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|9½
|Washington
|12
|18
|.400
|12½
|New York
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|Atlanta
|8
|23
|.258
|17
|Indiana
|6
|24
|.200
|18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|2
|x-Seattle
|20
|11
|.645
|2½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|11
|.633
|3
|x-Dallas
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles 74, Atlanta 68
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
