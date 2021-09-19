On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 26 6 .813
x-Chicago 15 16 .484 10½
Washington 12 19 .387 13½
New York 12 20 .375 14
Atlanta 8 24 .250 18
Indiana 6 25 .194 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 8 .742
x-Minnesota 21 10 .677 2
x-Seattle 21 11 .656
x-Phoenix 19 12 .613 4
x-Dallas 13 18 .419 10
Los Angeles 12 19 .387 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

