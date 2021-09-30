Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA playoffs: Sun rebounds to top Sky, tie series 1-1

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece.

The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn’t score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 13 points and Candace Parker added 12.

Game 3 is Sunday in Chicago.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

The Sun trailed 59-58 heading into the fourth quarter before starting the period on a 13-3 run to take command. Thomas had six points during the game-changing spurt. Bonner capped it with a 3-pointer with 3:59 left that made it 71-62.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game