Woodford expected to start for the Cardinals against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-52, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-68, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 0.00 ERA) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +160, Dodgers -190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Los Angeles will square off on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 36-32 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 91 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers have gone 42-29 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .376.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-4. Adam Wainwright earned his 15th victory and Yadier Molina went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Mitch White registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and has 91 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs and has 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), David Price: (arm), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.