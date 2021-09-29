WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Results

Wednesday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.
