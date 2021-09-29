WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Results

Wednesday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.