WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Results

Thursday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Jessica Pegula (9), United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.
