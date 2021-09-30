On Air: Panel Discussions
WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Results

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 11:13 am
Thursday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Jessica Pegula (9), United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Sports News

