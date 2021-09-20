On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 7:51 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Ostravar Arena

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Monday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Badosa (9), Spain, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 7-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-6.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday