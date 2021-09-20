WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results

Monday
At Ostravar Arena
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Monday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Paula Badosa (9), Spain, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 7-6.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.
Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-6.
