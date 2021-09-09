On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Karlsruhe Open Results

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 7:19 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Tennis Club Ruppurr

Karlsruhe, Germany

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Red clay

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Karlsruhe Open at Tennis Club Ruppurr (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Martina Trevisan (4), Italy, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Maryna Zanevska (6), Belgium, def. Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Irina Bara (8), Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida