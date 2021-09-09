WTA Karlsruhe Open Results

Thursday
At Tennis Club Ruppurr
Karlsruhe, Germany
Purse: $125,000
Surface: Red clay
KARLSRUHE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Karlsruhe Open at Tennis Club Ruppurr (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Martina Trevisan (4), Italy, def. Grace Min, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.
Maryna Zanevska (6), Belgium, def. Tereza Mrdeza, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.
Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Irina Bara (8), Romania, 6-4, 6-3.
