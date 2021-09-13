WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results

Monday
At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Luxembourg
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Monday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Liudmila Samsonova (7), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.
