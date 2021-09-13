WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results

Monday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Monday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Liudmila Samsonova (7), Russia, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

