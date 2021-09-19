WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

Sunday

Portoroz, Slovenia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Alison Riske (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

