WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 10:43 am
Sunday

Portoroz, Slovenia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Alison Riske (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

