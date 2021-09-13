WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

Monday
Portoroz, Slovenia
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Lucia Bronzetti (4), Italy, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Tereza Mrdeza (10), Croatia, def. Emina Bektas, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Katie Boulter (6), Britain, def. Irina Fetecau (12), Romania, 7-6, 6-2.
Cristiana Ferrando, Italy, def. Yuliya Hatouka (11), Belarus, 7-6, 6-1.
Aleksandra Krunic (5), Serbia, def. Susan Bandecchi (9), Switzerland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Viktoria Kuzmova (2), Slovakia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini (7), Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Nika Radisic, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andreja Klepac and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Ziva Falkner and Pia Lovric, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.
