WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 12:47 pm
Monday

Portoroz, Slovenia

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Lucia Bronzetti (4), Italy, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Tereza Mrdeza (10), Croatia, def. Emina Bektas, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Katie Boulter (6), Britain, def. Irina Fetecau (12), Romania, 7-6, 6-2.

Cristiana Ferrando, Italy, def. Yuliya Hatouka (11), Belarus, 7-6, 6-1.

Aleksandra Krunic (5), Serbia, def. Susan Bandecchi (9), Switzerland, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Viktoria Kuzmova (2), Slovakia, def. Lucrezia Stefanini (7), Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Nika Radisic, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andreja Klepac and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Ziva Falkner and Pia Lovric, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

