Yankees put Voit on IL with sore left knee, recall RHP Abreu

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 5:55 pm
1 min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees put slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs.

“He woke up pretty stiff today and he’s limping around pretty good,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We think it’s kind of a bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery. That’s kind of been on and off for him.”

Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.

Boone said tests Wednesday night showed no fracture to the left forearm of outfielder Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Gallo was not in the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Toronto but was available off the bench.

Entering Thursday’s games, the Yankees (90-68) led Boston (89-69) by one game in the AL wild card standings. Seattle (89-70) was one-half game behind Boston and Toronto (88-70) was one game behind the Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

