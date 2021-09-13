Trending:
Yanks’ Judge feeling better, not sure cause of dizziness

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 9:12 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after coming out of a game in the third inning because of dizziness, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said he wasn’t sure of the cause.

Judge hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning as New York rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 in 10 innings on Monday.

“I feel better today, not 100 percent, but I’m not too concerned about it,” he said. “It just kind of came out of nowhere. I’ve got my bell rung a couple of times in football, is kind of what it felt like. But I was kind of hoping it would pass, and it’s like I kept trying to beg and plead to stay in the game and let me finish it out. But feeling better today and hopefully even better the next day.”

Judge went 1 for 3 with a walk against the Twins. He is hitting .293 and leads the Yankees with 33 homers and 82 RBIs.

“Hydration was fine,” he said. “We checked all that, all the vitals. Everything was was good. And so we don’t know what it is. But I’m just thankful to be feeling better today.”

